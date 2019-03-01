YURASKO R. GEORGE

Age 70, of Cranberry Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born October 1, 1948 in Johnstown, he was the son of the late George and Mamie Brown Yurasko. George was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Twp. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and received several commendations including a bronze star. George worked as Secretary/ Treasurer at the Local #23 UFCW Union. He especially treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. George will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 46 years, Georganne Hanzel Yurasko, whom he married on June 10, 1972; his sons, Doug Yurasko, and his wife, Kristine, of Economy, and Rick Yurasko, and his wife, Masa, of Mt. Lebanon; his five grandchildren, Ana, Evan, Caroline, Matej and Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his two siblings, Robert and Martha. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp. (Friends please meet at church). George will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his honor to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with George's family at:

