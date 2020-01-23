Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
R. JEANNE (SONTHEIMER) KOCISZEWSKI

R. JEANNE (SONTHEIMER) KOCISZEWSKI Obituary
KOCISZEWSKI R. JEANNE (SONTHEIMER)

Age 97, of Ross Twp., peacefully passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Kociszewski; loving mother of Karen Paul, Diane (Mike) McCauley, Edward T. Kociszewski, and the late David Kociszewski; proud grandmother of Michael (Amanda) Bruton, Kelli (Steve) Glenn, Alainah (Steve) Mardirossian, Nicole Paul, and Hailey (Jake) Adams; caring great-grandmother of four; cherished sister of P. Edward Sontheimer, Geralda Wilmot, Adrian Sontheimer, Kevin Sontheimer, the late F. Raymond Sontheimer, Virginia Adams, M. Imelda Beattie, Gerard, James, and Ralph Sontheimer. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeanne lived a long life devoted to her church, friends, and family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:30 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Sebastian Church, Ladies of Charity, 311 Siebert Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
