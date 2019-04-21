Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for RACHEL CIORRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RACHEL (DAMICO) CIORRA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RACHEL (DAMICO) CIORRA Obituary
CIORRA RACHEL (DAMICO)

Age 94, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away quietly on April 18, 2019; wife of the late Anthony Ciorra; mother of Joe Ciorra (Jan), and Darla Ciorra Justus (Bob); grandmother of Steven Justus; Sister of Tino Damico, Somerville, MA; proceeded in death by two sisters. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Blessing Service at the funeral home, Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now