CIORRA RACHEL (DAMICO)
Age 94, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away quietly on April 18, 2019; wife of the late Anthony Ciorra; mother of Joe Ciorra (Jan), and Darla Ciorra Justus (Bob); grandmother of Steven Justus; Sister of Tino Damico, Somerville, MA; proceeded in death by two sisters. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Blessing Service at the funeral home, Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019