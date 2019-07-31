Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
RACHEL LYN MURPHY


1981 - 2019
RACHEL LYN MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY RACHEL LYN

Age 38, formerly of Imperial, after a brave battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of Therese Crawford; sister of David (Stephanie) Murphy; dear aunt of Damian, Aubrie, Cali and Nikita; niece of Thomas R. Crawford and Charlene Horrocks; cherished friend of Sue Archer. Rae had a smile that would light up a room. She was a talented, independent person with a positive attitude, even after a devastating and paralyzing auto accident at a young age. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Friends received WEDNESDAY ONLY 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. in SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
