MURPHY RACHEL LYN
Age 38, formerly of Imperial, after a brave battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of Therese Crawford; sister of David (Stephanie) Murphy; dear aunt of Damian, Aubrie, Cali and Nikita; niece of Thomas R. Crawford and Charlene Horrocks; cherished friend of Sue Archer. Rae had a smile that would light up a room. She was a talented, independent person with a positive attitude, even after a devastating and paralyzing auto accident at a young age. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Friends received WEDNESDAY ONLY 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. in SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019