RACHEL LYNN (McBRIDE) TOLER

RACHEL LYNN (McBRIDE) TOLER Obituary
TOLER RACHEL LYNN (McBRIDE)

Age 52, of Monroeville. Reunited in Heaven with her two sons on March 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Maggie Szypulski (Michael), the late Alex and Michael Toler; beloved daughter of Vera and the late William McBride; loving sister of Leslie Krater (Walter), Scott McBride, Todd McBride (Donna), Alison Harvey (Kevin), Sharon Cretti (Brian); also many nieces, nephews, and friends. Rachel loved caring for others and enjoyed the outdoors. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
