DIMMOCK RACHEL M.
Of Canonsburg, formerly of Bethel Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019, age 21. Beloved partner of Zachary J. Lakus; loving daughter of William and Pauline Dimmock; granddaughter of William and Patricia Dimmock; sister of Richard Pack (Emily), Tara Wright, Jarred Dimmock and Philip Anderson (Michelle); also four nieces; one nephew; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pgh., PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019