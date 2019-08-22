Home

RACHEL M. DIMMOCK

RACHEL M. DIMMOCK Obituary
DIMMOCK RACHEL M.

Of Canonsburg, formerly of Bethel Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019, age 21. Beloved partner of Zachary J. Lakus; loving daughter of William and Pauline Dimmock; granddaughter of William and Patricia Dimmock; sister of Richard Pack (Emily), Tara Wright, Jarred Dimmock and Philip Anderson (Michelle); also four nieces; one nephew; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pgh., PA 15237.


www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
