NEUMEYER RACHEL "RAE"

Age 98, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Wife of 66 years to the late John T. Neumeyer; beloved mother of Judy (James) Landosky, Janet (Gregory) Felix and Jean (Thomas) McPherson; adored grandmother of seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, with two on the way. Rachel was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and was a Sergeant in the Army, where she met her husband, during World War II where she met her husband. She graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh where she fueled her love of fashion. She and John went on to build a beautiful family after settling down in Pittsburgh. She lived life to the fullest, whether it was traveling to Florida, vacationing to Europe, eating desserts, pulling weeds in her yard, making artichokes, hosting parties with her family and friends, and last but not least, shopping at Macy's. She made friends wherever she went, and always was the life of the party. Even in her 90's, she was still traveling, living on her own, and participating in football pools. Heaven gained a spunky angel. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 12 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Entombment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at:

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz