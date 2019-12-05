|
WRIGHT RACHELE M. (JOHNS)
Age 52, of Apollo, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in UPMC Passavant-McCandless, Pittsburgh. She was born February 16, 1967, in Pittsburgh, the beloved daughter of Charlene E. (Matone) Johns and Francis R. Johns, Sr., of Penn Hills. Rachele was an author and homemaker. She loved writing, running, animals and her church, but her most precious moments were those spent with her loving family. She was a member of Grace Life Church, Monroeville. Rachele will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 30 years, Norman Wright, Jr; children, Brennan Wright and his wife, Rudy and Laney Tolomeo and her husband, Jeremy; parents, Francis, Sr., and Charlene Johns; brothers, Dr. Francis R. Johns, Jr. and his wife, Taunya, and Stephen C. Johns and his wife, Judiann; treasured grandchildren, Lilah and Lily Tolomeo and Leila Wright; dear nephews, Francis Johns, III, his wife, Sarah, and their daughter, Jennica, Stephen Johns, Jr., Justin Johns, Colton Johns and Nathan Johns. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Rachele will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Buck Schafer of Grace Life Church, officiating. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rachele's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please write "Rachele Wright" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneral Home.com.