RACHELE MARIE (FERRARO) HEINL

RACHELE MARIE (FERRARO) HEINL Obituary
HEINL RACHELE MARIE (FERRARO)

Age 80, of Shaler Twp., on March 17, 2020. Wife of the late Harry J. Heinl. Mother of Cynthia Heinl, Harry (MJ) Heinl, Mark (Jennifer) Heinl and Michael (Jennie) Heinl. Grandmother of Austin, Michael, Devin, Logan, Christian, Ellis, Donato and Nicholas. Daughter of the late William and Mathilda Ferraro. No Visitation. Service and Interment Private. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com 


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
