Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Resources
More Obituaries for RAE KIRSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAE FRANCES EYNON KIRSCH


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAE FRANCES EYNON KIRSCH Obituary
KIRSCH RAE FRANCES EYNON

Rae Frances Eynon Kirsch, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Ann (Dansevitch) Eynon. Rae retired from the bake shop at JMU.  She was an avid reader and seamstress. She was united in marriage on August 7, 1948 to Edward Stewart Kirsch, who preceded her in death on October 18, 2011. She is survived by seven children, Lynn Shively and husband Bob, of Englewood, OH, Cheryl Rieman and husband Bob, of Bridgewater, VA, Brad Kirsch and wife Suzi, of Lake Bay, WA, Neil Kirsch, of Roanoke, VA, Eric Kirsch and wife Shelly, of Maryville, TN, Mitch Kirsch and wife Stacey, of Harrisonburg, VA, and Doug Kirsch, of Roanoke, VA; two sisters, Lee Boyd and husband Bill, of Pittsburgh, PA and Keri Eynon, of Gloucester, MA.  She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Eynon; and brother, Benjamin Eynon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
Download Now