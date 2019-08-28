|
KIRSCH RAE FRANCES EYNON
Rae Frances Eynon Kirsch, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Ann (Dansevitch) Eynon. Rae retired from the bake shop at JMU. She was an avid reader and seamstress. She was united in marriage on August 7, 1948 to Edward Stewart Kirsch, who preceded her in death on October 18, 2011. She is survived by seven children, Lynn Shively and husband Bob, of Englewood, OH, Cheryl Rieman and husband Bob, of Bridgewater, VA, Brad Kirsch and wife Suzi, of Lake Bay, WA, Neil Kirsch, of Roanoke, VA, Eric Kirsch and wife Shelly, of Maryville, TN, Mitch Kirsch and wife Stacey, of Harrisonburg, VA, and Doug Kirsch, of Roanoke, VA; two sisters, Lee Boyd and husband Bill, of Pittsburgh, PA and Keri Eynon, of Gloucester, MA. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Eynon; and brother, Benjamin Eynon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019