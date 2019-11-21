|
|
RADNOR RAENA A.
Age 45, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, of Cross Creek, formerly of Whitehall. Daughter of the late Leonard and Nancy Radnor; cherished sister of Michael (Cheryl) Kirsch, Dana (Robert) Fratini, Leonard (Brooke) Radnor and the late David Radnor; proud aunt of Kelly (Johnny) Steinway, Michael (Jessica) Kirsch, Nicole Kirsch, Victoria (Daniel) Fratini, Jacquelyn (John) Baker, Santino and Angelo Fratini; great-aunt of Jackson and Maxwell Steinway and John Baker; will be missed by her longtime, dedicated caregiver, April Cumer; special friend of the late Ed Johnston. Also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins and her special friends at the High Rollers. Raena enjoyed riding and showing horses, going to the casino, spending time at The Lodge but was most happiest spending time with her family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Pomen Prayer at 2:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Everyone please meet at church. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019