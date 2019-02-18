TARNOPOLSKY RAFAEL

On Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Esther Tarnopolsky. Beloved father of Jerry Turner, Joseph (Marilyn) Turner and Riva Tarnopolsky; grandfather of Michael (Kaveri) Turner, Brian (Ashley) Turner and Susan Turner; great-grandfather of Arya, Eva and Dylan. Rafael Tarnopolsky was a journalist, ear, nose and throat physician, medical school professor and in later life, a novelist. He moved his family around the world, in search of more learning and a better life, from Brazil to Israel and to the United States. Along the way he mastered several languages; Spanish, Portuguese, French, Hebrew, Yiddish and English. He met many people along the way--some were colorful characters about whom he loved to tell stories. His family delighted in his tales. He was thoughtful and generous, wise and well learned, a Zionist and observant Jew, and so much more. He will be missed. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 10 a.m., and then proceed to Poale Zedeck Memorial Park for 11 a.m., Graveside Service. Contributions may be made to Congregation Poale Zedeck, 6318 Phillips Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Community Day School, 6424 Forward Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217.

www.schugar.com