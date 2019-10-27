|
|
CARABETTA RALPH A.
Age 81, of Upper St. Clair, on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Lorraine Carabetta; loving father of Christopher (Jamie) Carabetta of Great Falls, VA, and Matthew (Jennifer) Carabetta of Denver Co.; cherished grandfather of Cameron, Isabella and Charlie. Ralph retired after 35 years of service, from the Department of Energy, serving as the Deputy Director for the National Energy Technology Center. He was an avid walker, enjoyed photography and spending time outdoors. No public visitation. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the South Hills, 1240 Washington Road, Pgh, PA, 15228. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Unitarian Universalist Church or the . Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019