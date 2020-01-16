Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
RALPH A. MOESLEIN

MOESLEIN RALPH A.

Age 79, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, of Baldwin. Loving husband of Patricia (Sullivan) Moeslein for 58 years. Father of Ralph T. (Adrienne), Wendy (Chad) Hermann, Michael (Lesli) Moeslein, and Amy (Mathew) Smith. Pap Pap of Kaitlyn (Mathew) Seigfried, Adam Hermann, Juliana Moeslein, Jonathan Moeslein, Ethan Hermann, Maura Smith, and Norah Smith. Brother of Donna (Joseph) Secen. Brother-in-law of Kathi Stack. Visitations Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. Ralph was an avid hunter and gardener. If desired, donations should be made to The Little Sisters of The Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. 


www.BoronFuneralHome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
