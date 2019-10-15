Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
Wexford, PA
RALPH A. ZABEL Obituary
ZABEL RALPH A.

Age 74, of Town of McCandless, unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 35 years of Kathleen (Graham) Burns-Zabel; dear father of Patrick (Ashley) Zabel, Hugh (Diane) Burns, Michael (Nina Kay) Burns, Ellen (Greg Teagle) Burns, Sarah (Mike) Bordo, and Melissa Zabel; grandfather of Adam Burns, Shannon (Jakob) Burns-Frederiksen, Graham, Evan and Michael Bordo; brother of Mary Morrison and Alfred "Buzz" Zabel, Jr.; Ralph was preceded in death by four siblings. Ralph worked for the Town of McCandless for 41 years. He directed and performed with the St. Alexis Playcrafters. In his younger years, Ralph was the shirtless, bandana wearing rebel rouser - always the life of the party. He was an avid deer hunter, a lover of lobster, MGD and T-bone steaks. Ralph could be seen at a distance in his electric yellow Town of McCandless jacket chasing chickens (who preceded him in death) around the yard. 2019 brought his largest crop of tomatoes. Ralph was known for his playful and crusty sense of humor. Hat on, sipping barley water, puffing on a cigar, and reeling in fish from the boat dock is where Ralph will be remembered. Family and friends received WEDNESDAY 2-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to huntofalifetime.org an organization that benefits children with life threating illness to enjoy hunting and fishing.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
