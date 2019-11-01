|
DELTONDO RALPH D.
Of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 93. Son of the late Peter and Agnes Deltondo; husband of the late Patricia (O'Leary) Deltondo; father of Ralph, Jr. (wife, Helen) Deltondo, Suzan (husband, David) Schanin, the late Albert (surviving spouse, Denise) Deltondo and daughter-in-law, Liz (Kevin) DeAngelis; brother of Dolores Welsh, Joseph, Donald and the late Anthony Deltondo; grandfather of Nicole Haase, Peter and Christina Deltondo and Brittany, Marissa and Dante' Deltondo; great-grandfather of Logan and Siena Haase and Kensley Deltondo. Ralph was a Navy veteran of WWII. Friends will be received at the ANTHONY J. SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1650 Broadway, Stowe-Kennedy Twp., on Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers in funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 St. John of God Parish, at The Church of St. Mary's McKees Rocks. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deltondo Family, who will donate to their .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019