GEORGE RALPH D.
Age 89, of Shaler Twp., on August 30, 2019. Husband of Gloria G. Bechtold George for 65 years; father of David (Cyndy) George, Donna (Chuck) Cammarata, Sandra George, Sue (Paul) Pribik, Ron George, Kenneth (Lisa) George, and Karen (Roly) Rodriguez; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of three; brother of Paul (Helen) George. Visitation Wednesday, 10 a.m. until 12 NOON at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 with the funeral service to follow in church at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the church. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019