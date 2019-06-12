HARTMAN RALPH D.

Age 89, of Bethel Park, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Barbara Hartman; loving father of David, John (Shelley) and the late Jeanne Hartman Vona; proud Granddad of Samantha and Carolyn Vona; brother of Nancy Heil. He served in the 27th Regiment of the 25th Division in Korea, where he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge. He graduated from Grove City College, performed in and directed local little theatre productions and was an avid sports fan. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Burial with military honors will be held on Saturday, 12 noon at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Ralph's name to the Salvation Army. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.