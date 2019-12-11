|
|
McCAULEY, SR. RALPH D.
On Sunday, December 7, 2019, Ralph D. McCauley, Sr., 79, of Turtle Creek, PA. Father of Tiffany V. and Ralph McCauley, Jr.; brother of Ida, Willie Mae, Ernestine, Darnell, Rufus, Franklin, Sr., and Clifford; also survived by four grandchildren, a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 12, 2019, at Holliday Memorial AME Zion Church, 600 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday 12:00 p.m. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019