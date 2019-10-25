|
|
WESOLEK RALPH DALE
Age 84, of Shaler Twp., on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Aline M. (Poniewaz) Wesolek; loving father of Edward J. (Betty) Wesolek, Pamela (Jeffrey) Knirnschild, Jeanne (Jeffrey) Mayer, and Aline (Bruce) Raines; proud grandfather of Brian (Brianne), Lauren (Bryan), Stephanie (Jason), Sarah, Daniel, Emily (Brad), Karen, and Claire; dear great-grandfather of Kynzie, Alexis, Emery, Alexander, Jacob, and Lena. Ralph was a proud US Marine Corp. Veteran. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Assoc.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019