Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
RALPH E. McGEE Jr.

RALPH E. McGEE Jr. Obituary
McGEE, JR. RALPH E.

Age 89, on Sunday, January 5, 2020,  of  Strabane Twp., formerly of Carrick. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Babcock) McGee and the late Catherine (Ratay) McGee. Cherished father of Ralph McGee, III, Robert McGee, Theresa Neill, Maureen Schoeppner, Eileen Rosleck, Anna Marie Immekus, Coleen McGee, Laureen Schultz, Joseph McGee and the late Kathleen Masilon. Brother of Bernice Novak.Grandfather of 15 and 12 great-grandchildren. Family and friends received Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Family Hospice Care, 815 Hospital Rd. Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701. Ralph served in the US Army during the Korean War and retired from the US Postal Service. Interment St. Wendelin Cemetery. Send condolences to:


www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
