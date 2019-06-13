Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
ROOS RALPH E.

On June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa Marie (Huminski); devoted father of Robert Merkley (Stacey); dear brother of David Roos (Marge), Daniel Roos (Barbara) and the late Msgr. Jules Roos and Ken Roos (Lois); dear grandfather of Zachary, Miranda and Molly. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces, and great-grand nephews. Friends may call at the Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093, on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with funeral mass to commence at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chimbote Foundation, Inc., 111 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at https://chimbotefoundation.org/how-to-give/donate/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
