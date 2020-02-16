Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bartholomew Church
RALPH E. SCHERGER

RALPH E. SCHERGER Obituary
SCHERGER RALPH E.

Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Age 95, of Wilkins Twp., on Friday, February 14, 2020. Husband of the late Sylvia A. (Fazio); beloved father of Sharon E. Soxman and her late husband, James C. Soxman; loving grandfather of Aaron J. (Amber) Soxman and Scott M. (Sarah) Soxman; great-grandfather of Morgan, Wyatt, Brooke and Evie; brother of Joan (Richard) Bruns and the late Paul M. (Lorraine) Scherger; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Ralph as a US Army Veteran During WWII, avid hunter and fisherman and homebuilder for Scherger Homes. Friends received, Tuesday 3-8 p.m.at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.  Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday 12 noon at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bartholomew Church.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
