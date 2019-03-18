WILSON RALPH E.

Ralph Edmond Wilson, 76, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born in New Kensington on November 14, 1942 to the late William and Carlotta McCoy Wilson Sr. and had been a life resident of Lower Burrell. Ralph served in the Army with CO a, 65th Engineer Batallion. A Steelworker, he worked for US Steel's Barddock Works prior to his retirement. He was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed fishing boating and previously hunting. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Charlene J. Robinson Wilson; son, Mark E. (Linda) Wilson of Mislau, Germany and grandson, Levin Wilson. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, William Wilson, Jr.; and a sister, Marian McClintock. Friends will be received Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com