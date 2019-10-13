Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH AIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH F. AIELLO Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH F. AIELLO Jr. Obituary
AIELLO, JR. RALPH F.

Of Montrose, CA, on October 6, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, son of the late Ralph and Catherine Aiello. Beloved husband for 55 years of Roberta J. Aiello. Amazing father and #1 chooch to Noelle A. Aiello (Peter). Brother of the late Joseph (Nancy) Aiello. Brother-in-law of Darlene (Sonny) Borkowski and the late Marlene (William) Trainor, Darryl Bonczak and Renee Carothers. Ralph loved Pittsburgh. But after his wife passed away, he courageously moved to Los Angeles to be closer to his daughter. This was only possible due to the immeasurable love and efforts of his nephew and niece, Joe and Suzanne Aiello, and their son, Benjamin. Lunch dates and rides to doctor appointments with his best friends, Greg and Marcia Ward. Visits from Sister Lois Spinneweber. Love and support from Parry and Jeff Harvey. And the miraculous efforts and love of his sister-in-law, Nancy Aiello. Ralph came to find an unexpected second family in LA. Thank you to his buddies, Mark Goddard and Denny Poplawski for caring for "hey, hey Ralphie boy". And to Peter Harvey, for spending every weekend with Ralph. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." If you knew Ralph, you know that he loved animals, especially his dogs and turtles. He even lovingly named his grand-goddaughter, Maxine Bejasa, The Turtle. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Ralph, please donate to Animal Friends: www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/other-ways-to-give/tribute-or-memorial-gifts/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now