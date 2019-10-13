|
AIELLO, JR. RALPH F.
Of Montrose, CA, on October 6, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, son of the late Ralph and Catherine Aiello. Beloved husband for 55 years of Roberta J. Aiello. Amazing father and #1 chooch to Noelle A. Aiello (Peter). Brother of the late Joseph (Nancy) Aiello. Brother-in-law of Darlene (Sonny) Borkowski and the late Marlene (William) Trainor, Darryl Bonczak and Renee Carothers. Ralph loved Pittsburgh. But after his wife passed away, he courageously moved to Los Angeles to be closer to his daughter. This was only possible due to the immeasurable love and efforts of his nephew and niece, Joe and Suzanne Aiello, and their son, Benjamin. Lunch dates and rides to doctor appointments with his best friends, Greg and Marcia Ward. Visits from Sister Lois Spinneweber. Love and support from Parry and Jeff Harvey. And the miraculous efforts and love of his sister-in-law, Nancy Aiello. Ralph came to find an unexpected second family in LA. Thank you to his buddies, Mark Goddard and Denny Poplawski for caring for "hey, hey Ralphie boy". And to Peter Harvey, for spending every weekend with Ralph. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." If you knew Ralph, you know that he loved animals, especially his dogs and turtles. He even lovingly named his grand-goddaughter, Maxine Bejasa, The Turtle. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Ralph, please donate to Animal Friends: www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/other-ways-to-give/tribute-or-memorial-gifts/
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019