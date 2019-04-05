CONTE RALPH F. "BOOMER"

Age 69 of Monongahela, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Monongahela-Valley Hospital after a courageous two year battle with cancer. Born May 2, 1949 in Monongahela, he was the son of the late Ralph Sr. and Dorothy (Toth) Conte. Ralph was a 1967 graduate of Monongahela High School where he played both varsity baseball and football. He attended Clarion State College, and began his career working at the Robert Shaw Co. in New Stanton. He then went to work at the former Combustion Engineering in Monongahela, after its closing, he went to work for Ryan Homes. Ralph retired in 2015 from Premier Heating and Cooling Co.. He was a member of the former St. Anthony Catholic Church in Monongahela and was recently attending St. Isaac Jogues in Elrama. He was a former member of the New Eagle Golf League and the former I.C.C and I.M.B.S Clubs both in Monongahela. With his wife, he loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean and Mexico. Ralph enjoyed local car shows and took pride in his 73 Monte Carlo and 72 Corvette. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Mary Lee (Eusepi) Conte whom he married June 28, 1980; daughter Courtney Conte of Carroll Twp.; a brother, Richard and wife Laura Conte of Franklin Park; two sisters Doreen Conte of St. Louis, Missouri and Corinne Conte of Moon Twp.; a sister in law, Patricia Slavonia of Speers; and several nieces and nephews; preceding him in death was a brother in law, Dennis Slavonia. Friends will be received at the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 2-8 p.m. Friday. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Isaac Jogue Catholic Church, Elrama at 10 a.m. with Fr. Pierre Falkenhan as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery (Carroll Twp.).