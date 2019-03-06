DEFILIPPO RALPH F.

Age 79, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was currently living within the St. Barnabas Communities in Gibsonia, but was formerly a resident of both Churchill and Penn Hills. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Cook); father of Ralph A. (Tracey) DeFilippo and Michael A. (Christine) DeFilippo. He was the extremely proud grandfather of Catherine, Dominic, Gabriella, Isabella, Salvatore, and Mia Angelina; step-father of Laura, John, and Holly Kay. He will be missed by cousins, Elaine, Patricia, and Roberta, along with many other cousins, family, and friends. Everyone who knew Ralph will also miss his beautiful singing voice. After serving his country in the USN, he worked as a barber before finding his perfect job as a Maintenance Mechanic with the USPS, retiring in 2001. Ralph was a Master Gardener, and a model train enthusiast who also especially loved all things "Christmas." He was truly one of the world's great guys. As an expression of sympathy, please remember Ralph with the flowers he loved or a contribution to the , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Friends and family will be received at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) in Penn Hills on Thursday, March 7, 6-8 p.m and Friday, March 8, 3-5 p.m.. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11:00 AM also at the William F. Gross Funeral Home.