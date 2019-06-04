Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH HEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH HEIL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RALPH HEIL Obituary
HEIL RALPH

A devoted Catholic, went home to Jesus on June 3, 2019. He passed peacefully at home with his cherished wife of 52 beautiful years, Nancy, and beloved pup, Samantha. Ralph was the adored father of Natalie (James) Snyder and Brian (Dana Aulicino) Heil. He will remain in the hearts of "Pappy's Precious Little Angels", Olivia and Francesca Snyder; and treasured granddaughter, Antoinette Heil; brother of August Heil. Ralph served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a proud graduate of Pitt and the founder of Electro Dynamics, Inc. Ralph was loved by the many homeless who he and Nancy served for 32 years. A true gentleman with a smile to light any room and always a kind word. He was the kindest of souls. To say he will be missed would not do justice to a man, friend, husband, daddy, and pappy who was larger than life. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 342 Dorseyville Rd., O'Hara Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now