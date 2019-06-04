HEIL RALPH

A devoted Catholic, went home to Jesus on June 3, 2019. He passed peacefully at home with his cherished wife of 52 beautiful years, Nancy, and beloved pup, Samantha. Ralph was the adored father of Natalie (James) Snyder and Brian (Dana Aulicino) Heil. He will remain in the hearts of "Pappy's Precious Little Angels", Olivia and Francesca Snyder; and treasured granddaughter, Antoinette Heil; brother of August Heil. Ralph served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a proud graduate of Pitt and the founder of Electro Dynamics, Inc. Ralph was loved by the many homeless who he and Nancy served for 32 years. A true gentleman with a smile to light any room and always a kind word. He was the kindest of souls. To say he will be missed would not do justice to a man, friend, husband, daddy, and pappy who was larger than life. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 342 Dorseyville Rd., O'Hara Twp.