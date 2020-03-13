OPFERMAN, JR. RALPH J.
Age 56, of Finleyville, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ralph J. and Phyllis Dryer Opferman. Ralph will be forever remembered by his sisters: Cheri (Craig) Martin, Lynn (Charles) Belliotti, Beverly (Hector) Jaime, Nancy Opferman, Marie Opferman, Kim (Jeff) Boger and Kathy Opferman. Ralph will also be forever remembered by many nieces and nephews. As per Ralph's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral mass will be held as a celebration of Ralph's life on Saturday, March 14th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Memorial donations may be made to . www.stjude.org. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.
