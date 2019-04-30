Home

RALPH J. PARRISH

RALPH J. PARRISH Obituary
PARRISH RALPH J.

Age 78, formerly of McDonald, died, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Loving husband of Alice J. Fircak; cherished father of Gina (Shaun) Kazmarski and Dana Parrish; beloved brother of David Parrish, Diane Horne and the late Carol Sattler; adored grandfather of Justin Kazmarski and Lauren Camp and great-grandfather of Aaron Luvawi and Carter Maringo. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
