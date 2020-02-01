Home

RALPH J. SMITH

RALPH J. SMITH Obituary
SMITH RALPH J.

Age 75, of Dormont, passed peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Loving husband of Roseanne "Ricki" (DelMastro); beloved son of the late Ralph Leo Smith and Anna Mae (Convery) Bengston; cherished father of Shauna Rozzo (John); dear brother of Pam Skodak (John), David and Paul Smith; proud "Pappers" to Sydney, Anthony and Isabella; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Skip began a graphic arts career with ALCOA and later worked as a freelance graphic artist. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren and all of the wonderful friends he had made throughout his life. Skip was an enthusiastic Disc Jockey in the Pittsburgh area for over fifty years and a member of the Beaver Bowling League for more than forty years. He also enjoyed coaching girl's softball for the Brookline Little League Association during the late 80's and 90's. He was a huge fan of the Pirates and Steelers and was a long time season ticket holder. No visitation per his request. A Mass shall be celebrated Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Pius X Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, 3040 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. 15226. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
