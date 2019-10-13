Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
RALPH L. BARTLETT Obituary
BARTLETT RALPH L.

Age 79, of Mt. Washington, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.  Beloved husband of Joann Strack Bartlett; loving father of Joann and Ralph Bartlett; grandfather of Anthony and Jordan Bartlett; brother-in-law of Stella Connors; uncle of Steven and Carl Connors; dear friend of Mary Frances Richards.  Friends received on Mon 6- 8 p.m. and Tues 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214   Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323).  Blessing Service in the funeral home on Wednesday, 12 Noon. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
