|
|
BARTLETT RALPH L.
Age 79, of Mt. Washington, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Joann Strack Bartlett; loving father of Joann and Ralph Bartlett; grandfather of Anthony and Jordan Bartlett; brother-in-law of Stella Connors; uncle of Steven and Carl Connors; dear friend of Mary Frances Richards. Friends received on Mon 6- 8 p.m. and Tues 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Blessing Service in the funeral home on Wednesday, 12 Noon. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019