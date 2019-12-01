|
HEINAUER, JR. DDS RALPH L.
Age 90, of Glenshaw, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Ralph was born in McKees Rocks on June 8, 1929. After graduating from Stowe HS, he obtained his undergraduate degree at Allegheny College and graduated from Pitt Dental School in 1962. Ralph married Mary Catherine Lascheid on August 25, 1956 in Pittsburgh, PA and practiced dentistry in Glenshaw for 40 years. Ralph was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Navy as a Naval Corpsman. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed boat rides on Indian Lake, Somerset County. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Kathryn and sisters Audrey and Jaqueline. Ralph is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Keith (Karen) Heinauer, Maurie (Stephen) Burger, Laurie (Kenneth) Hoyt, Kurt (Linda) Heinauer; grandchildren: Allan, Kristopher, Jennifer, Jonathan, Logan, Nathan, Katelyn, Stephen and Stephanie; great-grandchildren: Ralph, Walter and Saylor and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph's body is being donated to United Tissue to aid in finding a cure for Alzheimer's Disease and melanoma. A memorial service will be held in the future in Pittsburgh, PA for family and friends. The Heinauer family would like to thank everyone that was involved in Ralph's care toward the end his life to provide him a death with dignity and respect especially those with Tidewell Hospice. We are eternally grateful.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019