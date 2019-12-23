|
Waterman, Brewer, and Father. May 23, 1928 - December 20, 2019. Ralph was the son of Clara (Chesney) and Max "Happy" Domach. He began life in the Riverwest area of Milwaukee, WI. He was the oldest brother to his predeceased siblings, Lois, Dorothy Goerke, and Thomas. Ralph was devoted to his predeceased wife, LaVerne (Paque) as well as nephew, James Goerke and niece, Katy (Goerke) Fons. Son, Dr. Michael Domach and Mary Fran Felion share in bearing Ralph's loss. Ralph, his Riverwest pals the Schramka brothers, and cousins like Norman loved sports. Ralph often crossed parish lines to play in two different basketball leagues in one day sometimes enabled by using a pseudonym. Ralph also loved the water. The youthful sailor on Okauchee Lake occasionally hit the power lines to an island with his sailboat's mast while competitively racing. Because the island's residents were from Chicago, any disruption was not considered to be an issue by other locals. Ralph was proud of his military service during the Korean War; he attained the rank of Sergeant in the Military Police. He served in the Western US, in part, by policing nuclear bomb tests. He made many friendships among First Nations people within the Army that continued through life. Later in civilian life, Ralph diligently worked to get nuclear service status recognized for all vets. Geared with positive personality, innate analytic ability, and education from Messmer, Marquette, and the Siebel Brewing Institute, after his service Ralph became a notable figure in the US Brewing Industry. He started at Pabst in Milwaukee where he met his future wife. The ocean and a job opportunity later drew the new couple to Massachusetts where Michael was born. There Ralph ultimately became the manager of the Piels Brothers Brewery located in Willamansett, MA and he had responsibilities for the Brooklyn NY brewery as well. He and his cohorts were among the first to use Millipore filters as an alternative to heat pasteurization and other innovations were adopted. Ralph started his son's education at age six by immersing Michael with brewery carpenter Frannie LaPointe, engineer, Tony Frogameni, and other proficient coworkers on wintry Saturday mornings. Ralph was highly supportive of all North American regional breweries. He would always order the local beer and often visit other regionals such as Iron City to consult. While a "boss", the "guys" that worked in and around the brewery sought his companionship in Vermont hunting camps or on fishing trips. For Ralph, "on the water" meant piloting Long Island Sound, trolling Quabbin, and being active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Power Squadron. He also served as Rear Commodore of the Springfield (MA) Yacht and Canoe Club. In the mid 70's, Ralph and LaVerne relocated to North Carolina to work at a new Schlitz brewery. They retired to Cape Carteret and then to Lake Gaston, NC, always close to water. At Lake Gaston, Ralph was active in the Interstate Hydryllia Commission and the Lions. Many fine friends were made. Ralph's numerous accomplishments and impacts were in defiance of being afflicted throughout his life with near crippling rheumatoid arthritis that began in his late 20's. Caring Hospice people claim to be the best and Ralph would agree. There will a gathering announced later in Milwaukee to commemorate Ralph, LaVerne, close Riverwesties, and friends prior to placing his and LaVerne's remains in Holy Cross cemetery. Donations to Messmer can be made in Ralph's name.
