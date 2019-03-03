|
DUKSTEIN RALPH R.
Age 85, of the Masonic Village at Sewickely, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic Village at Sewickley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Ralph's name. For further details, please visit: www.henneyfuneralhome.com.Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019