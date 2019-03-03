Home

More Obituaries for RALPH DUKSTEIN
RALPH R. DUKSTEIN

RALPH R. DUKSTEIN Obituary
DUKSTEIN RALPH R.

Age 85, of the Masonic Village at Sewickely, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic Village at Sewickley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Ralph's name. For further details, please visit: www.henneyfuneralhome.com.Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
