Age 98, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, formerly of Mt. Oliver. Beloved husband of the late Grace T. (Mueller) Maffie. Dedicated father of Lucille (James) Heagy and Paula (Terry) Brophy. Loving grandfather of Megan (Kyle) Lema and Robert Brophy. Proud great-grandfather of Cecilia Grace Lema. Brother of the late Elizabeth, Paul and Michael Maffei. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Sunday from 12 Noon until 6 p.m. Services will be private. Ralph served with honor during World War II in the US Army. Our sincere thanks to the dedicated staff of ManorCare in Whitehall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020