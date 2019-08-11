|
|
RUSSO RALPH
Formerly of Penn Hills, age 95, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Westerville, OH. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Seko) Russo for 60 years; loving father of Arlene Marshall of Ohio and the late Anthony Russo; precious grandfather of Shannon (fiancé, Tamas Nagy) Marshall, Christopher Marshall (Megan), Matthew, Cassie, Anthony, Jr. and Josh Russo and two great-grandchildren; brother of Philomena (late Walter) Malloy of Sheffield, PA, the late Anna Chulick and the late Mary Banovski. Ralph was a WW II Army veteran and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in battle at Cassino, Italy. He retired as an electroplater from Union Switch and Signal in Swissvale and also was a part-time bartender at the former Minutello's Restaurant in Shadyside. Ralph was a member and longtime Chaplain of the East Pittsburgh V.F.W. Post #5008. He loved to spend time at his cabin in Everett where he hunted small game and also deer with archery. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church, Penn Hills, on Friday at 10 a.m. Ralph will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Restland Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019