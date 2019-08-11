Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH RUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH RUSSO


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH RUSSO Obituary
RUSSO RALPH

Formerly of Penn Hills, age 95, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Westerville, OH. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Seko) Russo for 60 years; loving father of Arlene Marshall of Ohio and the late Anthony Russo; precious grandfather of Shannon (fiancé, Tamas Nagy) Marshall, Christopher Marshall (Megan), Matthew, Cassie, Anthony, Jr. and Josh Russo and two great-grandchildren; brother of Philomena (late Walter) Malloy of Sheffield, PA, the late Anna Chulick and the late Mary Banovski. Ralph was a WW II Army veteran and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in battle at Cassino, Italy. He retired as an electroplater from Union Switch and Signal in Swissvale and also was a part-time bartender at the former Minutello's Restaurant in Shadyside. Ralph was a member and longtime Chaplain of the East Pittsburgh V.F.W. Post #5008. He loved to spend time at his cabin in Everett where he hunted small game and also deer with archery. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church, Penn Hills, on Friday at 10 a.m. Ralph will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Restland Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now