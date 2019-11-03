|
POGANY RALPH STEPHEN
Ralph Stephen "Pogy" Pogany, age 82, of New Smyrna Beach, FL died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach. Born in Willock, PA to Stephen and Lillian Boni Pogany, Pogy joined the US Coast Guard which brought him to New Smyrna Beach in 1955 where he met and married the love of his life Doris Powell Pogany in 1957. A retired truck driver, Pogy was a United States Coast Guard veteran. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and uncle. Survivors include daughter, Dorlisa Pogany,; two sons, David (Cherie) Pogany and Kevin Pogany; two granddaughters; great granddaughter, all of FL; brother, Dennis (Eileen) Pogany, of Philadelphia; sister, Arlene Varner, of WV; and semi-adopted son, Marvin Sheets, of FL. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pogy was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 47 years, Doris. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8th at SETTLE-WILDER FUNERAL HOME, New Smyrna Beach, FL with Pastor Larry Husebo, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, FL. Friends will be received on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Pogy's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019