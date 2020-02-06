Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
1300 Burchfield Road
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
1300 Burchfield Road
Allison Park, PA
View Map
RALPH THOMAS "TOM" RICKETTS


1926 - 2020
RALPH THOMAS "TOM" RICKETTS Obituary
RICKETTS RALPH THOMAS "TOM"

Age 93, of Hampton Township, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born July 23, 1926 in Poland, Ohio. He was married to Anna E. (Flatinger) Ricketts for 71 years until she preceded him in death last September. Tom was a WWII Navy veteran and the Parts and Service Manager for a car dealership. He coached for the Hampton Athletic Association. He is survived by his three sons, Allyn (Rachel) Ricketts, of Latrobe; Thomas "Tucker" A. Ricketts, of New Springfield, Ohio and Terry (Amy) Ricketts, of Charleston, WV; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two brothers, Jerry Ricketts of Canfield, Ohio and Larry A. Ricketts, of New Springfield, Ohio. In addition to his wife, Anna, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts; sister, Linda Nalley and brother, Ronnie Ricketts. Tom's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. There also will be visitation at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Allison Park.  The Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. David Ewing and Tom's grandson, Rev. Joshua Ricketts officiating. He will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. Memorial donations may be given in Tom's honor to Epworth United Methodist Church, 1300 Burchfield Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tom's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
