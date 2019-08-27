Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
RALPH V. DECKER

RALPH V. DECKER Obituary
DECKER RALPH V.

Age 85, of Englewood, FL, formerly of Baldwin Township, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Marian (Pat) Decker; adoring father of Victor (Patricia), Paula (Dale Beebe), Daniel (Karen) Decker; and grandfather of Ciara Decker; brother of Dolores Rufft, and the late Ludmilla "Millie" Strittmatter, Edward Decker, Marie Noar, Jerry Decker, Bernadette Kaslewicz, and Clarita Decker; brother-in-law of Ann and Carol Decker and Paul Kaslewicz. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Wednesday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 26360 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
