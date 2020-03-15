MERANTE RALPH V.
Age 86, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh. Mr. Merante had been a member of the Washington Golf Club for many years and enjoyed dancing with the Steel City Boogie Club with his partner of 16 years, Theresa Barone of North Versailles. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Regan Merante of Los Angeles, California and Jodie M. Gallagher of North Strabane Twp., his granddaughter, Marlie Gallagher and several nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.