ANTHONY RALPH W.
Age 80, of Penn Hills, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Angie Anthony; father of Deborah (Bob) Perri, Darlene (Joseph) Verrico, Ralph A. (Kathy) Anthony, Jr.; grandfather of Angela (Michael) Blasko, Robert (Chelsea) Perri, Joseph (Rachel) Verrico, Alexa (Nick) Shook, Nico (Krista) Verrico, Marc, Faith, and the late Dylan Anthony; great-grandfather of Noella Verrico, Layla Shook, and baby boy Perri on the way. Preceded in death by siblings, Harry, John, Rita, and Rachel; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and in laws. A Memorial Mass will be held,Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Susanna Parish. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019