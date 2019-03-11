Home

RALPH ANTHONY
RALPH W. ANTHONY

RALPH W. ANTHONY Obituary
ANTHONY RALPH W.

Age 80, of Penn Hills, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Angie Anthony; father of Deborah (Bob) Perri, Darlene (Joseph) Verrico, Ralph A. (Kathy) Anthony, Jr.; grandfather of Angela (Michael) Blasko, Robert (Chelsea) Perri, Joseph (Rachel) Verrico, Alexa (Nick) Shook, Nico (Krista) Verrico, Marc, Faith, and the late Dylan Anthony; great-grandfather of Noella Verrico, Layla Shook, and baby boy Perri on the way. Preceded in death by siblings, Harry, John, Rita, and Rachel; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and in laws. A Memorial Mass will be held,Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Susanna Parish. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
