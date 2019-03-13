Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH ANTHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH W. ANTHONY Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RALPH W. ANTHONY Sr. Obituary
ANTHONY RALPH W., SR.

Age 80, of Penn Hills, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Angie Anthony; father of Deborah (Bob) Perri, Darlene (Joseph) Verrico, Ralph W. (Kathy) Anthony, Jr.; grandfather of Angela (Michael) Blasko, Robert (Chelsea) Perri, Joseph (Rachel) Verrico, Alexa (Nick) Shook, Nico (Krista) Verrico, Marc, Faith, and the late Dylan Anthony; great-grandfather of Noella Verrico, Layla Shook, and baby boy, Perri on the way. Preceded in death by siblings, Harry, John, Rita, and Rachel; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A Memorial Mass will be held, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Susanna Parish. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now