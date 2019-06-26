Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
RALPH W. "RALPHIE" SCHMIDT Jr.


SCHMIDT, JR. RALPH W. "RALPHIE"

Of Library, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, age 62. Beloved husband of Heidi J. Schmidt; son of Natalie Zirngibl and the late Ralph W. Schmidt, Sr.; brother of Stanley Schmidt and the late Gregory Schmidt; loving father of Keelan Schmidt, Daniel Wittman and Michael Wittman (Cheyenne); grandfather of Kaden, Kayle, Kylar and Raelynn. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 1-4 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be held Friday at 4:00 p.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
