SCHMIDT, JR. RALPH W. "RALPHIE"
Of Library, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, age 62. Beloved husband of Heidi J. Schmidt; son of Natalie Zirngibl and the late Ralph W. Schmidt, Sr.; brother of Stanley Schmidt and the late Gregory Schmidt; loving father of Keelan Schmidt, Daniel Wittman and Michael Wittman (Cheyenne); grandfather of Kaden, Kayle, Kylar and Raelynn. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 1-4 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be held Friday at 4:00 p.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019