TEDESCO RALPH W.

Age 57, of McDonald, PA, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 27 years of Regina "Gina" (Nardozi) Tedesco; loving father of Kristie Nardozi, Nicholas (Aurora) Tedesco, and Andrew Tedesco; devoted "pap" of Madisyn, Arianna, and Evelyn; loving son of Ralph A. and the late Rosemary C. (Miele) Tedesco; dear brother of Don Tedesco and Lynn (Fred) Humelsine; cherished uncle of Kari Lynn Tedesco; also survived by many aunts, cousins, and in-laws. Ralph was a Superintendent for Northeast Paving (formerly Lane Construction Corporation). Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, and Friday, May 31, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 825 2nd St., Verona, PA 15147 on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grey Paws Sanctuary, 2909 Jacks Run Rd., White Oak, PA 15131.