Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
RALPH WILLIAM FERRARO

RALPH WILLIAM FERRARO Obituary
FERRARO RALPH WILLIAM

Age 68, of Washington, PA, passed away on January 6, 2020.  He proudly served in the US Marine Corps. and US Air Force.  He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being with his family and taking care of his dogs.  Beloved son of Irene (Santoro) and the late William R. Ferraro.  In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Randy (Colleen) Ferraro; sister, Cheryl (Bob) Amity and niece, Savana Ferraro.  Ralph rests in peace at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
