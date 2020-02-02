|
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Ramon W. Obringer, age 89, of Ross Twp. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois H. (Eckert) Obringer. He is survived by loving children, Ramon W. Obringer, Jr., Randy W. Obringer, Valerie G. Jazbinsek (Rich) and Vanessa G. Garrity (Chris); nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Ray was a proud, lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. An avid sports fan, he especially loved bowling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tues., Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. Memorials in Ray's memory are suggested to the . Online condolences may be offered at HealyHahnFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020