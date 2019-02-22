|
SCHETTLEY RAMONA
Age 75, of Shaler Twp., on February 21, 2019. Wife of late Frederick. Sister of Janet A. Boyle, Paul Tagmyer and the late William and Martin Tagmyer; stepmother of William Schettley; grandmother of Andrew Schettley; also multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, Noon until the time of Blessing Service at 1 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15208. Please visit us at:
neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019