WOLKIEWICZ-COFFEY RAMONA "SKI"
Age 68, of Lawrenceville, on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Coffey; loving mother of Jennifer and the late Crystal; grandmother of Dalton, Sadie, and Jack; sister of Franny and the late Tommy; daughter of the late Edward and Bernice. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. Visitation will be on Friday, from 6 p.m. till time of service at 7:30 p.m., at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, (Lawrenceville).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019