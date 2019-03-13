Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for RAMONA WOLKIEWICZ-COFFEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAMONA "SKI" WOLKIEWICZ-COFFEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAMONA "SKI" WOLKIEWICZ-COFFEY Obituary
WOLKIEWICZ-COFFEY RAMONA "SKI"

Age 68, of Lawrenceville, on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Coffey; loving mother of Jennifer and the late Crystal; grandmother of Dalton, Sadie, and Jack; sister of Franny and the late Tommy; daughter of the late Edward and Bernice. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. Visitation will be on Friday, from 6 p.m. till time of service at 7:30 p.m., at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, (Lawrenceville).


dalessandroltd.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now