Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Age 75, of Shaler Twp., on February 21, 2019. Wife of late Frederick. Sister of Janet A. Boyle, Paul Tagmyer and the late William and Martin Tagmyer; stepmother of William Schettley; grandmother of Andrew Schettley; also multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, Noon until the time of Blessing Service at 1 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15208. Please visit us at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
